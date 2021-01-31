An IR View: Helena students can return to school with proper precautions in place

While all of this suggests it may be time for Helena students to return to the classroom five days a week, the CDC scientists and Harvard Global Health Institute both emphasized that safety precautions being used in schools are responsible for much of their success in slowing the spread.

Lewis and Clark County is regularly adding more daily cases of COVID-19 now than it was when school started in the fall. And even though officials have started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, only about 8% of the of the county population has received the first dose and less than 2% is fully vaccinated so far.

Educators have been moved to Phase 1C of Montana’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, which means teachers will remain highly vulnerable to the disease late into the semester and some may not receive both doses before the school year ends. And students won’t be in the classroom long if there is nobody healthy enough to teach them.

All other AA school districts in Montana have returned or will soon return students to the classroom five days a week, and Helena Public Schools is asking families and staff whether it should do the same.

Clearly, this is no time to let down our guard.