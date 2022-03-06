An IR View: Helena deserves answers about city manager's departure

It’s been more than two weeks since Helena lost its city manager, and city leaders have yet to give any indication of why it happened.

In a meeting with the Independent Record editorial board Friday, Mayor Wilmot Collins said he still does not know why Rachel Harlow-Schalk abruptly stepped down on Feb. 18.

If that’s true, he owes it to Helena taxpayers and city employees to find out. They deserve to know why she walked out with only a day’s notice after only 16 months in a good-paying job, after moving here from Colorado.

Needless to say, Harlow-Schalk’s sudden departure was highly unusual.

When the former fire chief and police chief both announced their planned retirement over the summer, the city manager called a press conference so they could explain their reasoning and assure the community that there were no issues between them and city leaders.

When Harlow-Schalk left, she made no public appearances. She is not answering or returning our calls. She did not offer any words of praise about the city’s elected officials. All the community got from her was a prepared statement in a press release without any explanation whatsoever.

The mayor said he was informed of Harlow-Schalk’s resignation by the city’s outside legal counsel, Jordan Crosby of Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C. in Great Falls. This is the same attorney who met with the city commission in a closed-door meeting Jan. 31 to discuss litigation strategy regarding an undisclosed breach of contract.

Collins said Friday that he had not spoken with Harlow-Schalk since she left. We believe him, but this too seems highly unusual.

The situation raises more than a few red flags, and the community needs answers to these and other important questions:

Did Harlow-Schalk do something wrong?

Did the city’s governing body do something wrong?

Was she forced to leave?

Did she receive any severance pay?

How much is this costing the city?

We had a lot of respect for Harlow-Schalk for her dedication to building relationships and promoting transparency in government during her time as city manager. Now it’s starting to look like all of that progress has gone out the window, and we fear that city officials are already beginning to backslide.

The last thing this community needs is the type of secrecy that burdened city hall several years ago, when city leaders were routinely excluding the public from discussions about public issues.

Helena has now had three city managers and three interim city managers since 2018, including current Interim City Manager Thomas Jodoin. This is not a good look, and the constant turnover has undoubtedly affected city operations and been costly to the taxpayers who are footing the bill for all the recruiters and attorneys involved.

During our meeting Friday, the mayor acknowledged that he is concerned that these issues are happening on his watch.

The Independent Record has filed multiple requests for records that may help shed some light on the situation, and Jodoin said the requests will be fulfilled as soon as officials are able.

We were hoping city leaders would take a more proactive approach to explaining this very serious issue, but we’ll keep digging on behalf of our readers.

It’s been said that the cover-up is worse than the crime, and city leaders are clearly not telling the community something.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

