An IR View: Harassing health officials, Dino's retirement, mowing for charity

Please just let them do their job.

Thumbs up

After spending the last 42 dog years working for the Helena Police Department, former canine officer Dino is now enjoying his well-deserved retirement.

The German shepherd and malinois mix spent six of his eight human years on the force. He specialized in sniffing out narcotics but was also trained in apprehension, people searches and evidence collection.

Although he had specific toys that were used as rewards, Dino did not get to play fetch or live like a pet during his working years. Now that he has been adopted by his handler, former HPD senior officer John Kaleczyc, the dog can finally just be a dog.

Thanks for your service, Dino.

Thumbs up

Speaking of retirement, Vietnam veteran Howard Mears is putting his golden years to good use raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts for children in need.

As the Helena-area coordinator for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots fundraiser, Mears can frequently be found mowing weeds with his 1947 Ford 8N tractor in exchange for donations to the nonprofit organization.