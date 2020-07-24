An IR View: Harassing health officials, Dino's retirement, mowing for charity

Thumbs down
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surges in Montana, it’s disheartening to learn that some public health officials are being harassed by those they are tasked with protecting from the potentially deadly disease.
Megan Spry, sanitarian for the Central Montana Health District, said she is now the “most hated person in six counties” because of her work to limit the spread of coronavirus.
In Mineral County, the criticism of health specialist Amy Lommen has devolved into personal attacks about her appearance and her public speaking skills.
Powell County’s public health officer Lori Drumm announced her resignation after a group of angry residents confronted her at the Deer Lodge Medical Center where she works as a family practitioner, temporarily blocking patient access.
While it’s not uncommon for politicians to face this type of rancor and incivility, public health officials are not politicians. They are here to research public health issues, to educate the public about how to stay safe, and to help ensure that people are complying with government health directives.
Although the global pandemic has thrust them into the spotlight, public health officials are usually working behind the scenes to protect people from threats they probably never even knew exited.
Please just let them do their job.
Thumbs up
After spending the last 42 dog years working for the Helena Police Department, former canine officer Dino is now enjoying his well-deserved retirement.
The German shepherd and malinois mix spent six of his eight human years on the force. He specialized in sniffing out narcotics but was also trained in apprehension, people searches and evidence collection.
Although he had specific toys that were used as rewards, Dino did not get to play fetch or live like a pet during his working years. Now that he has been adopted by his handler, former HPD senior officer John Kaleczyc, the dog can finally just be a dog.
Thanks for your service, Dino.
Thumbs up
Speaking of retirement, Vietnam veteran Howard Mears is putting his golden years to good use raising funds to purchase Christmas gifts for children in need.
As the Helena-area coordinator for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots fundraiser, Mears can frequently be found mowing weeds with his 1947 Ford 8N tractor in exchange for donations to the nonprofit organization.
He raised $6,000 last year and has a goal of $10,000 this year, which could keep him on his tractor six or seven days a week this summer.
Not everyone is willing to spend their retirement working without pay, and we are grateful to Mears for selflessly giving his time to help others when he could be playing golf or casting a line.
People like him make our community great.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.
