An IR View: Habitat for Humanity, bad wildfire outlook, powering the community

Thumbs up

The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity home dedication ceremony held this week near East Helena was especially meaningful in today’s impossible housing market.

High demand and low inventory in the Helena Valley and throughout the country have sent home prices soaring, making it even more difficult for families with limited income to keep a roof over their head.

But Habitat for Humanity put the American Dream within reach of four local families by helping them access financing and giving them construction training and guidance on building their new homes.

The organization has significantly increased the number of homes it produces each year. But it still has about 200 families on a waiting list, which illustrates our community’s great need for affordable housing.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity for doing so much to address the housing problem, and we encourage our readers to consider supporting the organization with their time and charitable donations.

Thumbs down

Nothing is certain but death, tax and wildfires -- at least if you live in Montana.