An IR View: Global Educator of the Year, Invest in Helena, Science Circus

Thumbs up

All of us could learn a thing or two from Ryan Cooney’s government, history and world cultures classes at the Project For Alternative Learning.

In Cooney’s classroom, everyone is friends. His goal is to force students to look beyond their differences and see each other as people.

Many of the problems in our world could be solved if everyone adopted that philosophy.

Cooney was recently named the Montana World Affairs Council’s Global Educator of the Year for inspiring students to learn more about other cultures, ideas and global issues.

Global events can have a major impact on the future of our community, our country and even our species, and we want to thank Cooney for helping to raise the next generation of global citizens.

Thumbs up

Population growth in the Helena area is inevitable, but a newly formed group is working to help ensure our community doesn’t lose its identity in the process.

The Invest in Helena group was formed by the Montana Business Assistance Connection, the Helena Area Chamber Of Commerce and several other local organizations and businesses.

They are encouraging local residents to invest their money, time, energy or expertise in Helena, and they hope to bring people together to work toward one common vision that embraces the community’s potential.

As our neighbors in Bozeman are learning, the growth of a community can be hard on existing residents as well as the new people coming from other areas.

Anything this group can do to help ease the pain for everyone involved has our full support.

Invest In Helena’s first meeting is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. March 10 on the second floor of the Helena Regional Airport, and tickets cost $15.

Visit investinhelena.com for more information.

Thumbs up

Students in Helena High School’s science seminar class are proving that science can be fun.

As part of this year’s Science Circus program, the students are demonstrating a “money burning” experiment in local elementary schools and created a variety of take-home experiments for the community to enjoy.

Although the annual Science Circus event in the Helena High gymnasium has been canceled for the last three years due to COVID-19 concerns, the students and their teacher Missy Sampson have found a great way to keep the tradition alive.

Hopefully things can get back to normal for next year’s event.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

