An IR View: Forever changed by the 9/11 attacks

It was a day that will be seared into our memories forever.

We can still picture the images of the Twin Towers and the Pentagon exploding into flames after being hit by hijacked airliners on Sept. 11, 2001.

The images of people falling or leaping to their deaths before the World Trade Center collapsed into a pile of rubble.

The images of ash-covered first responders pulling dead and wounded victims from the carnage.

Even those of us who were thousands of miles away from ground zero could feel our sense of safety and security slipping away.

All of a sudden, everyday activities like getting on an airplane, gathering in large crowds or even going to work and school became unsettling.

All of a sudden, major terrorist attacks on U.S. soil were possible.

As details about the attacks emerged, our thoughts quickly turned to war. We felt a sense of dread for our family members and friends who were either serving in the armed forces or soon could be.

Although many in our country are too young to remember 9/11 firsthand, that day changed our state and our nation forever.