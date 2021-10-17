An IR View: For Helena City Commission, vote McGee and Feaver

Helena voters have some tough decisions to make in the race for Helena City Commission.

Four candidates are running for the two seats up for election this year, and each one of them has something different to offer the people of Helena.

The Independent Record editorial board recently met with all four candidates in separate interviews. And while we believe each of them could make for a competent city commissioner, two of them rose to the top because of their long list of accomplishments and many contributions to the community.

Those two candidates are Troy McGee and Eric Feaver.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who knows more about our city than McGee, who retired in 2019 after 43 years with the Helena Police Department, including 23 years as chief.

McGee would not have made it that long in law enforcement without exceptional conflict resolution skills, which are an important part of a city commissioner’s job. He also understands and has worked with the many different social classes within our community, from the homeless population to the elite, which will help him make policy decisions that are fair to everyone involved.