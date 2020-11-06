An IR View: Finding common ground, record voter turnout, dedicated election workers

Statewide turnout was just over 80% and the county’s turnout was nearly 85%, which shows that people in our area take their civic duty seriously.

Regardless of who won or lost Tuesday's elections, it was also encouraging to see that Lewis and Clark County voters are still willing to split their ticket. County voters favored Republicans for president, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor and picked Democrats for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and superintendent of public instruction, demonstrating that our neighbors vote for people instead of parties.

Although some of the candidates we endorsed ended up losing on Tuesday, we accept the will of the electorate and wish nothing but the best for all of our newly elected local and state officials.

We will be watching them carefully and will do what we can to hold them accountable to the people of Lewis and Clark County and Montana.

Thumbs up

Kudos to all of the local election officials who have been working so hard during this unprecedented season.