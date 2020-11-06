An IR View: Finding common ground, record voter turnout, dedicated election workers

Thumbs up
Montana needs more people like the late Brian Kahn.
Instead of focusing on the things that tear people apart, the Helena resident dedicated much of his life’s work searching for what connects us all.
As the longtime host of Home Ground Radio, which is aired on more than 30 public and private radio stations in the Rocky Mountain West, Kahn interviewed people from all walks of life on subjects ranging from politics to religion and everything in between. One of his past interviewees recently wrote an op-ed praising Kahn for seeking to “understand me before he judged me,” even though they disagreed on just about everything.
As the founder of three nonprofit organizations, Kahn also worked to achieve common ground between a healthy environment and a sustainable economy, to help young people foster life and work skills, and to answer Pope Francis’ call for people to do good as they see it.
Kahn’s death last week is a deep loss for our community and Montana as a whole, especially as the political rancor in our state and country continues to grow in the wake of Tuesday's election.
He will be greatly missed.
Thumbs up
Montana and Lewis and Clark County both set new voter turnout records Tuesday.
Statewide turnout was just over 80% and the county’s turnout was nearly 85%, which shows that people in our area take their civic duty seriously.
Regardless of who won or lost Tuesday's elections, it was also encouraging to see that Lewis and Clark County voters are still willing to split their ticket. County voters favored Republicans for president, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor and picked Democrats for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and superintendent of public instruction, demonstrating that our neighbors vote for people instead of parties.
Although some of the candidates we endorsed ended up losing on Tuesday, we accept the will of the electorate and wish nothing but the best for all of our newly elected local and state officials.
We will be watching them carefully and will do what we can to hold them accountable to the people of Lewis and Clark County and Montana.
Thumbs up
Kudos to all of the local election officials who have been working so hard during this unprecedented season.
Even after the COVID-19 pandemic upended virtually all of the planning that was done to prepare for Tuesday's election, Lewis and Clark County officials were able to ensure that all voters had easy and safe ways to cast their ballots either by mail or in person.
During the last few weeks, a team of volunteers staffing Helena’s drop-off site spent many hours in harsh weather to help people cast their ballots. The county also set up drop-off locations in East Helena, Augusta, Lincoln and Wolf Creek Tuesday so voters in those areas would not have to drive to Helena.
On Election Day, the county implemented a “park and vote” option that allowed in-person voters at the City-County Building to fill out and cast their ballots without ever leaving the safety and comfort of their vehicles.
Free and fair elections are vital to our democracy, and we have the utmost respect for everyone who makes them possible.
