An IR View: Film tax credits, bird flu outbreak, Healthcare Pathways event

Montana’s new film tax credits are already paying off.

After filming the first three seasons of the hit television series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner mostly in Utah, Paramount Network decided in 2020 to move filming to Montana to take advantage of a new $10 million film tax credit approved by the Montana Legislature. The cap was raised to $12 million in 2021.

A representative from the network said the show has used about $16 million worth of the state’s film tax credits so far, spread out over several years. A single season of the show brought in more than $70 million in additional spending to Montana in return, according to a study by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

It’s great to see the state getting such a high return on its investment, and we hope to see the film industry continue to grow here.

A bird flu outbreak that officially reached Montana this month could spell trouble for consumers and producers alike.

More than 24 million domestic birds in the United States have already died in the latest outbreak of the virus, which is primarily spread by migrating waterfowl.

As a result, egg prices have increased by 52% to $2.88 per dozen and Montana’s many poultry operations are at risk of losing their primary source of income.

Wildlife officials are encouraging the public to avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife and take down feeders to help prevent concentrations of birds that could lead to disease transmission.

To report unusual cases of sick or dead birds, call the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks lab at 406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882.

Helena has many great opportunities available for anyone interested in the health care field.

And local high school students and their families can learn all about them at the Healthcare Pathways event scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday in the lower Campus Center at Carroll College.

Hosted by Carroll College and Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) and sponsored by the Independent Record, Shodair Children's Hospital and St. Peter's Health, the event will include presentations by Carroll College, Helena College and several employers in the area.

We encourage anyone considering a career in health care to check it out and see what Helena has to offer.

