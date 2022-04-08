An IR View: 'Father Stu' launch, headstone project, Starz on Stage

Thumbs up

Actor Mark Wahlberg did not have to launch his new film “Father Stu” in Helena. In fact, his red carpet event and movie screening probably would have made a much bigger splash in a city like Los Angeles.

But during his visit to Helena this week, the A-list movie star said there was no better place than Helena for this event.

That’s because Helena was home to the real Father Stu, also known as the Rev. Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who made a lasting mark on the community and the Catholic Church. Although Wahlberg was quick to admit that the film took “certain liberties,” it nonetheless brought significant attention to the colorful and inspiring life of this longtime Helena resident.

Thanks to Wahlberg and the film’s director Rosalind Ross for taking the time to visit us in Long’s hometown, and for teaching us a little more about his life.

We will never forget him. Thanks to you, the world will never forget him either.

Thumbs up

Thanks to the local Knights of Columbus for making the world a little better.

The organization recently provided headstones for the nearly two-dozen babies buried in unmarked or barely marked graves at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena.

The project was spearheaded by Knights of Columbus Trustee Dirk Andersen. He said he believes that no life is without meaning, so he proposed the project and the organization provided the funding and volunteers needed to make it happen.

Everyone's final resting place deserves the dignity of a headstone, which is a permanent tribute to a life lost.

Thumbs up

Starz on Stage has been entertaining Helena for a decade, but all good things must come to an end.

The local organization was born in March 2012 with a performance by pianist Philip Fortenberry and singer Rebecca Spencer, who returned to Helena April 3 for its “last hurrah.”

Starz on Stage brought professional performers from throughout the world to Helena, and founders Joy and Gary Novota should be proud of everything they have done to enrich the lives of countless members of our community.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

