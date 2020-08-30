An IR View: Expect the unexpected this school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena-area students, families and educators are facing some major challenges this year, and many more difficulties are sure to come.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many working families are being forced to choose between their children and their income. Roughly 22% of students in Helena and 9% in East Helena are opting to take all of their classes online to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure, and the majority of them are not old enough to be left at home alone.

The students taking online-only classes could be working with a teacher and peers they have never met in person, and some of them might go weeks or months without playing with other children. Those who are opting for in-person classes likely have not seen the inside of a school building since schools closed in March, and they are returning to a completely different environment with completely different procedures and policies.

Instead of focusing solely on academics this year, teachers must work to ensure that their in-person students are following a long list of COVID-19 precautions and that their online students have the equipment and support they need.