An IR View: Everyone benefits from Habitat for Humanity's work

Many are talking about Helena’s affordable housing crunch, but Helena-area Habitat for Humanity is actually doing something about it.

According to Executive Director Jacob Kuntz, it took the local nonprofit 25 years to build its first 30 affordable homes and five years to build its second 30 homes. The organization is now averaging about eight to 12 homes a year and plans to increase that number to 30 per year by 2030.

That may seem like a lofty goal. But if anyone can make it happen, it’s Kuntz and his team.

What impresses us most about Kuntz and the organization’s board of directors is their willingness to embrace change.

For many decades, Kuntz explained, Habitat for Humanity simply functioned as a bank that offered zero-interest home loans to underserved populations. However, he recently realized that the local organization could free up more of its own funds to build more houses by helping low-income residents qualify for home loans through third-party programs such as USDA Rural Development and the Montana Board of Housing.

Kuntz said most home recipients are taking out loans for about $200,000, which covers the cost of materials and land. All recipients help build their own homes and do not have to pay for labor, tools and administrative fees, which would typically cost another $100,000.

“Habitat is just putting homeownership within reach,” he said.

This important work will benefit the entire community, not just those receiving the new homes.

Employers in Helena and throughout the state are struggling to recruit and retain workers who are being priced out of the housing market. This is affecting every industry in town, from fast food to health care, and it has been detrimental to the local economy.

Nearly every municipal candidate in the last election cited affordable housing as one of the biggest issues facing Helena. And we hope local and state government leaders will do everything they can to help Habitat for Humanity achieve its goals.

We as a community cannot continue to do things the way they have always been done, because we are facing problems that we have never faced before.

Let's take a lesson from Helena-area Habitat for Humanity and start thinking outside the box.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

