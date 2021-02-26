An IR View: Energy misinformation, Montana's generosity, free fishing with Mom

Thumbs down

Open and honest conversations will be necessary if our country has any hope of addressing its energy challenges now and in the future.

Unfortunately, that’s not what we saw from some politicians and others in the wake of the rolling blackouts that recently left many Americans in frigid temperatures without heat.

While many supporters of fossil fuels placed the blame squarely on renewable energy, the main problem in Texas was that there wasn’t enough natural gas to keep up with the demand as customers blasted their heaters. The New York Times reports that some Texas wind turbines did freeze in place during the cold snap, but wind only provides an estimated 7% of the state’s overall mix of power generation this time of year.

We aren’t saying green energy will solve all of our problems. Neither will fossil fuels or nuclear power, as every option comes with its own set of pros and cons.

For the sake of our children and our children’s children, we hope the leaders of our state and nation will genuinely seek out the best possible solutions to these complex issues without letting partisan politics get in the way.

Thumbs up

When people need help, Montanans spring to action.