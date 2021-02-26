An IR View: Energy misinformation, Montana's generosity, free fishing with Mom

Thumbs down
Open and honest conversations will be necessary if our country has any hope of addressing its energy challenges now and in the future.
Unfortunately, that’s not what we saw from some politicians and others in the wake of the rolling blackouts that recently left many Americans in frigid temperatures without heat.
While many supporters of fossil fuels placed the blame squarely on renewable energy, the main problem in Texas was that there wasn’t enough natural gas to keep up with the demand as customers blasted their heaters. The New York Times reports that some Texas wind turbines did freeze in place during the cold snap, but wind only provides an estimated 7% of the state’s overall mix of power generation this time of year.
We aren’t saying green energy will solve all of our problems. Neither will fossil fuels or nuclear power, as every option comes with its own set of pros and cons.
For the sake of our children and our children’s children, we hope the leaders of our state and nation will genuinely seek out the best possible solutions to these complex issues without letting partisan politics get in the way.
Thumbs up
When people need help, Montanans spring to action.
A Helena man’s donation drive for disaster relief in Texas is the latest example of our state’s generous spirit.
Throughout the week, Ken McLean has been at Helena’s Safeway store collecting donations of water, diapers, nonperishable food and other supplies to take to the Texans affected by a deadly winter storm that left many without power and water. Safeway’s assistant manager Eric Dowell is helping with the effort and plans to accompany McLean when he delivers the items to Texas.
As McLean pointed out, it’s not uncommon for other states to help Montanans in our time of need, and now it’s our turn to help them.
Thanks to everyone involved in this wonderful effort.
Thumbs up
Thanks to a bill signed this week, all Montanans who are fortunate enough to have their mom in their life can spend Mother's Day weekend fishing together.
Introduced by Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers of Belgrade and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, this bipartisan bill allows everyone in Montana to go fishing without a license on Mother’s Day weekend just like they can on Father's Day weekend.
This is a great way to introduce more people to the sport and gives residents an opportunity to celebrate Mom the Montana way.
We believe Colin Cooney with Montana Trout Unlimited speaks for most Montanans when he said during testimony that “we all love our mothers, we all love fishing and we do support this bill.”