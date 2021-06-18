An IR View: Elder abuse, fire evacuations, free summer meals

Thumbs down

Our hearts go out to the hundreds of people evacuated amid the Deep Creek Canyon fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs.

Roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated after the fire jumped U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday.

We can’t imagine what it was like for these residents to drive away from home without knowing whether it will still be there when they get back, but we trust the Type 1 team taking over the fire will do everything in their power to protect life and property.

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of what is shaping up to be a horrendous fire season, and anyone in Montana could end up in the same situation at any time.

That’s the price we pay to live in our great state, and it’s important for everyone to be prepared and help each other as fire season takes off.

Thumbs up

Helena Public Schools is again working to ensure no child goes hungry this summer.