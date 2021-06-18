An IR View: Elder abuse, fire evacuations, free summer meals

Thumbs down
Montana officials revealed some troubling statistics during recent Helena events addressing elder abuse and exploitation.
They noted that a record 4,500 Montanans were victims of elder abuse in 2020, up nearly 30% since 2018. They also said the average victim nationally loses $120,000 through financial exploitation, and some senior citizens in Montana have lost up to seven figures.
According to median age statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, Montana is the oldest state west of the Mississippi, which makes this a particularly concerning problem in the Treasure State.
However, state officials are working to expand a multi-jurisdictional task force that has been working to combat elder exploitation and abuse in eastern Montana since early 2019. Known as the Eastern Montana Elder Justice Council, the group plans to seek an executive order from the governor to set up three new districts throughout the state.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said 19% of Montana’s population was 65 or older in 2019. That figure is expected to be 25% by 2030, and the prevalence of elder abuse and exploitation will grow right along with it unless we as a state fight back.
It’s probably safe to say that everyone hopes to grow old one day, so preventing elder abuse and exploitation in Montana is a goal we should all be able to get behind.
Our hearts go out to the hundreds of people evacuated amid the Deep Creek Canyon fire between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs.
Roughly 60 homes in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision and about 130 residents of the Springdale Hutterite Colony were evacuated after the fire jumped U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday.
We can’t imagine what it was like for these residents to drive away from home without knowing whether it will still be there when they get back, but we trust the Type 1 team taking over the fire will do everything in their power to protect life and property.
Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of what is shaping up to be a horrendous fire season, and anyone in Montana could end up in the same situation at any time.
That’s the price we pay to live in our great state, and it’s important for everyone to be prepared and help each other as fire season takes off.
Thumbs up
Helena Public Schools is again working to ensure no child goes hungry this summer.
According to the Montana Food Bank Network, about 1 in 10 Montanans live in food insecure homes. That figure includes about 37,000 children, and some of them get most of their meals at school.
To help ensure local children are still getting fed while school is out for summer, the school district is offering free meals to all youths age 18 and younger at 10 different sites across Helena.
The program started June 14 and will run through Aug. 20. Visit https://helenaschools.org/departments/food-services/ for details, or text “food” to 877-877 for sites near you.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.