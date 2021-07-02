An IR View: EHPD in disarray, concert series returns, high heat in Helena

Thumbs down
The East Helena Police Department was in disarray well before its chief was arrested on child porn charges, a recent report shows.
Filed by a Great Falls attorney hired to investigate workplace culture within the department, the report details a highly toxic work environment and a shocking lack of oversight by city leadership.
The report says former Chief William Harrington received $134,890 in wages after logging nearly 500 hours of overtime as an hourly employee last year while declining to fill open positions. It also accuses him of isolating his staff from officials inside and outside the department, inappropriately surveilling employees and ignoring the requests of officers who requested training, among other allegations.
Criminal charges aside, these allegations are enough to raise serious concerns about the department’s ability to serve and protect its community.
Harrington was East Helena’s third police chief since 2017, and the department is in desperate need of stable leadership in this time of turmoil. Fortunately, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is able and willing to provide just that.
The sheriff’s office has offered to enter into an agreement to provide full-time staffing and leadership within the East Helena Police Department for a three-year period, and city officials should take advantage of the opportunity posthaste.
The community’s safety is at stake.
Thumbs up
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Helena’s free outdoor summer concert series is returning next week.
Rebranded as Revive at Five, the series will kick off at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park with Montana Battle of the Bands winner SunsAh406, and it will continue at the same time each week in July and August in downtown Helena.
This year’s series will highlight local talent, as all of the bands are from Montana.
After a year marred by event cancellations and social distancing, it will be great to see the community having fun together again.
Thumbs down
The high temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Helena and around the region are not just exhausting, but they are potentially dangerous as well.
The Associated Press reported that in nearby Canada, Washington state and Oregon, authorities are investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures well into the triple digits. While Helena isn’t quite that bad, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in the area this week as temperatures hovered around 100 degrees.
According to St. Peter’s Health, heat-related deaths are the deadliest weather-related health outcome in the country. And it’s important to stay cool and hydrated during periods of high heat.
For information on heat-related illnesses and warning signs, visit www.cdc.gov./disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.