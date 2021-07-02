An IR View: EHPD in disarray, concert series returns, high heat in Helena

The community’s safety is at stake.

Thumbs up

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Helena’s free outdoor summer concert series is returning next week.

Rebranded as Revive at Five, the series will kick off at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park with Montana Battle of the Bands winner SunsAh406, and it will continue at the same time each week in July and August in downtown Helena.

This year’s series will highlight local talent, as all of the bands are from Montana.

After a year marred by event cancellations and social distancing, it will be great to see the community having fun together again.

Thumbs down

The high temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Helena and around the region are not just exhausting, but they are potentially dangerous as well.

The Associated Press reported that in nearby Canada, Washington state and Oregon, authorities are investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures well into the triple digits. While Helena isn’t quite that bad, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in the area this week as temperatures hovered around 100 degrees.