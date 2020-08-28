An IR View: East Helena High School, recent break-ins, deputy of the year

It’s not uncommon for these types of incidents to turn violent or even deadly, and we hope anyone with information will help prevent that from happening by contacting Crimestoppers at (406) 443-2000 or via www.helenacrimstoppers.com.

In the meantime, don’t forget to keep your windows and doors locked when you leave home or go to bed at night.

Thumbs up

Congratulations to Sgt. Eric Gilbertson of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office for receiving the 2020 deputy of the year award from the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

In his nomination letter, the sergeant of the Criminal Investigations Division was praised for his ability to work with other divisions, the administration and the county attorney’s office. The letter also described him as a humble and selfless leader, which he demonstrated by giving the credit to others even after receiving the award.

We are grateful for Gilbertson’s service to the sheriff’s office, the community and his family. Amid the current controversy over law enforcement around the country, it’s great to know we have high-quality deputies like Gilbertson serving us here in Lewis and Clark County.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0