An IR View: Drug overdoses, cosmetology program, rescued cat

Thumbs down

Helena is experiencing an unprecedented rash of life-threatening drug overdoses, but help is available for those struggling with addiction or substance abuse.

On Wednesday morning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said nine people had overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl within the previous 48 hours. The Helena Police Department administered Narcan to several people who overdosed later the same day.

Authorities said everyone who overdosed has been revived, but the next person might not be so lucky.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office participates in the Angel Initiative, which allows drug users to seek treatment at no cost without facing criminal charges. To coordinate treatment, contact the sheriff’s office at (406) 447-8204 or 406 Fuller Ave. in Helena.

Thumbs up

Helena College is continuing to expand the educational opportunities available to local students right here in our own community.

In the fall of 2023, the college plans to launch the first public cosmetology program in Montana. The program will train 45 students per year and could one day expand into other areas, such as barbering and aesthetician services.

This will add to the more than 30 degree and certificate programs already available at Helena College, which is one of the most affordable colleges in the state.

Especially in these COVID-19 times, it makes a lot of sense for Helena-area students to pursue their higher education close to home.

Helena College is making it easy to do just that.

Thumbs up

By our count, Faith the cat has used up at least two of her nine lives so far and still has plenty more to enjoy with her new family.

The 10-month-old tortoiseshell cat was brought to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society in Helena in November with a traumatic injury to her face. Her second brush with death came amid her reconstructive surgery at a Washington state veterinary hospital.

But Faith survived her injury and her surgery, which was funded by a whopping $25,000 in donations. On Wednesday, she went to live with a veterinary technician who worked on her in Washington.

As the humane society staff noted, this was the best-case-scenario, and we were blown away by the outpouring of support for this kitty.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

