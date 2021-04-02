An IR View: Distinguished students and educators, late stimulus checks, more Montanans vaccinated

These checks could determine whether some of these Americans are able to put food on the table or purchase the medications they need, and it’s unfortunate that this vulnerable population was not prioritized.

Thumbs up

Nearly half of Montana’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, and that number is expected to rapidly increase in the weeks and months to come.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that 500,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state of just over 1 million as of Thursday, which is the same day all Montanans age 16 and older became eligible to receive the shot.

In addition to the drive-thru vaccine clinics organized by Lewis and Clark Public Health at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, St. Peter’s Health, the VA and some local pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens, Safeway, Albertsons and Walmart are also offering vaccines.

Some health officials are warning that it’s still too soon to declare victory over the virus, which could easily rebound if too many people let down their guard.

But we're well on our way back to life as we once knew it as more and more people get vaccinated.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0