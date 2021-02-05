An IR View: Disrespecting educators, domestic violence support, increasing vaccine capacity

Thumbs down

Some in our community are showing an appalling level of disrespect for the educators who are putting their health on the line for our children every day.

Earlier this week, the Independent Record reported that while most parents and families who responded to a recent Helena Public Schools survey indicated they want children in the classroom more often, most school district employees indicated they still prefer the hybrid online/in-person model. Instead of trying to understand why the staff feels that way, many on social media accused local educators of being lazy, entitled and scared.

It’s OK to disagree about the best path forward for our schools. It’s not OK to lash out against local educators who are working harder than ever to provide a quality education to our children amid a global pandemic that has already killed more than 1,300 Montanans.

Children are hurting. Educators are hurting. Everyone is hurting.

Please do not forget that the enemy is the virus, not each other.

Thumbs up

As Jenny Eck prepares to start the next chapter of her career, we want to congratulate her on a job well done as executive director of The Friendship Center.