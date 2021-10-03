An IR View: Despite city's missteps, Collins is the best candidate for Helena mayor

The city is also making some progress on the mayor’s highest priorities, which include affordable housing, long-term infrastructure needs and continued investments in streets and sidewalks.

With two city commissioners stepping down in January, Collins will maintain stability within the governing body, and we trust that he and the new commission will be able to work as a more cohesive unit on behalf of Helena residents regardless of who else is elected this fall.

In a meeting with the Independent Record editorial board, Collins said he has learned a lot over the last few years and assured us that the “silly mistakes” made during his first term will not be repeated.

It appears that Collins may be nearing the top of what must be a pretty steep learning curve, and we’d be back to square one with a new mayor at the helm.

Take it from some of his toughest critics: Collins is the best candidate for the job.

Our only ask? Just be open and honest with the community and the media in your next term.

Mistakes are inevitable. When they happen, admit them, correct them, and move on.

It’s a new era for the city of Helena and Mayor Collins, and we wish him nothing but the best in his second term.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0