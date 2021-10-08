An IR View: Deer culling program, arts venues struggling, facility dog program

Thumbs up

Take a quick drive around Helena and you’ll see why the city's deer culling program is so important.

Through this program, the Helena Police Department traps and kills the number of deer needed to maintain a specified population density goal and then donates the meat to Helena Food Share. The program started in 2008 as a way to help reduce collisions with vehicles, damage to landscaping and other conflicts between humans and deer.

However, the city suspended the program about two years ago due to budget cuts, which allowed the city’s urban deer population to flourish.

Now dead and wounded deer are a common sight around town, and we’d much rather see that meat go to the food bank instead of the landfill.

Thumbs down

Helena’s performing arts venues are struggling to keep their doors open due to surging COVID-19 cases, and many shows have already been canceled or postponed.

And according to leaders at the Grandstreet Theatre and Helena Symphony, one of their biggest roadblocks is a new state law that prevents them from requiring attendees to be vaccinated.