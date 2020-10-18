An IR View: Cooney is the leader Montana needs right now

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage Montana, it’s up to the governor to strike the right balance between protecting the economy of our state and guarding the health of its residents.

Of the two candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Steve Bullock in the current election, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is best suited to lead our state through the unique challenges posed by this public health crisis.

More than 230 people in Montana have already died from the novel coronavirus, and many more will be at risk if the safety measures in place are relaxed as the number of cases continues to grow. But it’s important to ensure the restrictions don’t go too far, which could cause more Montanans to lose their livelihood and lead to economic collapse.

While Republican governor candidate and current U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has a strong record of creating high-wage jobs as an entrepreneur in the private sector and has emphasized that he would make that a top priority as governor, we fear that his strong focus on the economy might come at the expense of public health.