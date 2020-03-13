An IR View: Competitive Senate race, PureView separates, academic excellence

PureView offers comprehensive health care regardless of one’s ability to pay, though the organization gladly accepts patients with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Following the expansion of Medicaid in Montana, 36% of the organization's patients have Medicaid, 26% have Medicare and 23% have private insurance, and the rest are uninsured.

PureView leaders are making a concerted effort to let the public know the organization is not just for low-income or homeless patients, and all are welcome in its clinics in Helena, East Helena and Lincoln, as well as a site at God’s Love homeless shelter.

The organization offers comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health as well as a pharmacy that provides special savings to patients.

And now that it operates independently from the bureaucracy of county government, PureView can continue to adapt and move forward at the speed the health-care industry requires.

Thumbs up

Now in its 18th year, the Helena Education Foundation’s annual distinguished students and educators program is a great way to recognize academic excellence in our community.