An IR View: Competitive Senate race, PureView separates, academic excellence

Thumbs up
Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s last-minute entry into the race for U.S. Senate will make that election a lot more competitive this fall.
Although Bullock and incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines both have challengers in their respective primaries, a Steve v. Steve general election is all but certain.
Bullock was urged to run by former President Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Daines has the full support of President Donald Trump, who took Montana by 20 points in the 2016 presidential election.
What happens in this race could very well determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, making this one of the most important elections not only for our state but also for our entire nation.
We urge Daines and Bullock to hold numerous candidate forums and other gatherings throughout the state so Montanans can ask them directly about whatever is on their minds.
The Independent Records stands ready to host such a forum in the Capital City.
Thumbs up
The Helena area will benefit from PureView Health Center’s separation from Lewis and Clark County, and we want to thank the forward-thinking officials who made it happen this month.
PureView offers comprehensive health care regardless of one’s ability to pay, though the organization gladly accepts patients with Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. Following the expansion of Medicaid in Montana, 36% of the organization's patients have Medicaid, 26% have Medicare and 23% have private insurance, and the rest are uninsured.
PureView leaders are making a concerted effort to let the public know the organization is not just for low-income or homeless patients, and all are welcome in its clinics in Helena, East Helena and Lincoln, as well as a site at God’s Love homeless shelter.
The organization offers comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health as well as a pharmacy that provides special savings to patients.
And now that it operates independently from the bureaucracy of county government, PureView can continue to adapt and move forward at the speed the health-care industry requires.
Thumbs up
Now in its 18th year, the Helena Education Foundation’s annual distinguished students and educators program is a great way to recognize academic excellence in our community.
Each year, the foundation identifies exceptional local students who then nominate an educator who made a significant impact on their school career. The distinguished students and educators are then honored at a public celebration of excellence, which is slated for May 11 at the Great Northern Hotel this year.
Thanks to HEF for keeping this great program going all these years, and congratulations to the 2020 honorees.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.