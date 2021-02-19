An IR View: Clinics running smoothly; students raising service dogs; avalanche danger high

Thumbs up

Thanks to everyone helping the Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 clinics to run so smoothly.

As of this week, about 18% of the county population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 7.5% is fully immunized. Many of those residents received their shots at the drive-thru clinics held each week at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, which have been running like clockwork.

We are grateful to the dozens of representatives from Lewis and Clark Public Health, St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center and everyone else enduring the elements to help put an end to our COVID-19 nightmare.

They are living proof that not all angels have wings.

Thumbs up

Most students would never think to spend their college years raising service dogs for those in need, but Carroll College seniors Ashley Wilt and Alyson Galow aren’t like most students.