An IR View: Cleaning up slag, COVID vaccine coming, Helena Holiday Cruise

Thumbs up

It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and East Helena has an abundance of mining waste just waiting to be converted into something useful.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Environmental Trust Group announced this week that nearly 2 million tons from East Helena’s 14-million-ton slag pile will be shipped to the world’s largest smelting facility in South Korea over the next few years. Zinc and other materials will be extracted from the most contaminated portions of the leftover slag, and the rest of the pile will be regraded and covered with vegetation.

The project is part of an ongoing effort to clean up the Superfund site at the former ASARCO East Helena Smelter Facility, where contamination has caused groundwater plumes above safe drinking water standards.

We are glad to see that something is finally being done about this eyesore in the middle of town, and we hope it goes off without a hitch.

Thumbs up

St. Peter’s Health is among the 10 Montana hospitals expected to get the first round of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will help ensure Helena-area residents can continue to get the health care they need as the pandemic rages on.