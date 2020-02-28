An IR View: City's empty promise, athletes mentoring kids, Helena crime spree

Thumbs down

If Helena city officials are serious about their commitment to transparency in the search for an interim city manager, they aren’t off to a great start.

Without any explanation, the city recently canceled a special meeting that was scheduled to consider hiring Livingston’s former city manager for Helena’s interim role. While a news release from city staff said the city commission is prioritizing transparency in the interim manager search, Mayor Wilmot Collins declined to comment on why the special meeting was canceled.

That was on Feb. 18, and city officials have yet to acknowledge whether the candidate has withdrawn his name from consideration, if the city commission decided not to consider him or if he is still being considered for the position.

If city officials consider that to be transparency, they clearly have no understanding of what transparency in government means.

Thumbs up

Helena High School’s boys basketball players are making us proud both on and off the court.