An IR View: City's empty promise, athletes mentoring kids, Helena crime spree

Thumbs down
If Helena city officials are serious about their commitment to transparency in the search for an interim city manager, they aren’t off to a great start.
Without any explanation, the city recently canceled a special meeting that was scheduled to consider hiring Livingston’s former city manager for Helena’s interim role. While a news release from city staff said the city commission is prioritizing transparency in the interim manager search, Mayor Wilmot Collins declined to comment on why the special meeting was canceled.
That was on Feb. 18, and city officials have yet to acknowledge whether the candidate has withdrawn his name from consideration, if the city commission decided not to consider him or if he is still being considered for the position.
If city officials consider that to be transparency, they clearly have no understanding of what transparency in government means.
Thumbs up
Helena High School’s boys basketball players are making us proud both on and off the court.
Every Monday for about 10 weeks, about 16 players from the varsity and junior varsity team will spend about a half hour teaching reading, math and physical education to students at Bryant Elementary School.
You have free articles remaining.
This great program gives teachers some extra help in the classroom and their students an opportunity to interact with positive role models. And it appears that the basketball players are getting a lot out of it too.
“It’s a really good time, just to see the kids smile and be excited to have us around,” senior varsity player Hayden Ferguson said.
Thanks to HHS Coach Brandon Day, Bryant Principal Trish Klock and all the student athletes who make this happen week after week.
This is what community is all about.
Thumbs down
Helena police say a group of teenagers was responsible for shooting out the windows of more than 80 vehicles this week.
Beginning Sunday morning, authorities started receiving complaints about vandalism to vehicles throughout the city and the Helena Valley. Officials are still working to determine the extent of the damage and the number of people involved.
This was not just an innocent prank. It was a serious crime.
And we hope the consequences will be enough to scare these juvenile delinquents straight.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.