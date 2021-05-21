An IR View: Cathedral vandalism, historic chair auction, Symphony Under the Stars

In addition to fines and jail time, anyone found guilty of this senseless crime should be sentenced to help clean up some of the vandalism around town.

It would be good for them to experience the same kind of tedious work they are inflicting upon others.

Thumbs down

Montana’s citizen legislators are more than deserving of a few perks in exchange for their hard work, but we're not sure the exclusive right to purchase historic artifacts should be one of them.

Earlier this month, the 100 chairs that members of the Montana House of Representatives used for more than 100 years were sold in a silent auction for anywhere from $125 to $1,100 apiece. However, only current and former lawmakers were allowed to bid.

The chief clerk of the House is adamant that this was the most efficient way to dispose of the furniture and that it was completely legal, but that’s not the point.

This is not just furniture. These are the chairs that generations of Montana lawmakers sat in, and sometimes tumbled from, as they shaped the state we all call home.

As Indiana Jones would say, “They belong in a museum!”

