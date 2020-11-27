An IR View: Cancer patient outreach must be a top priority for St. Peter’s Health

According to a lawsuit filed against St. Peter’s, the hospital failed to notify some patients that Weiner was no longer their doctor and that a different doctor was assigned to provide their care. Some patients had to reschedule life-saving treatments or other critical appoints and others have been assigned a new doctor every few visits who is unfamiliar with the care they need, the complaint says.

The hospital also declined an invitation to a Nov. 16 community meeting that was attended by many of Weiner’s patients, local elected officials and other stakeholders and organized by Lowell Bartels of East Helena, who said he has helped raise funds for the Cancer Treatment Center in the past. This would have been a good opportunity to reassure the community that they have plans in place to continue meeting the needs of the many people who trusted him with their lives.

This week, St. Peter's CEO Wade Johnson penned an open letter to the community that ran on Thursday's IR editorial page, saying exactly that — the hospital has plans in place to care for Weiner's patients, and considers that care a top priority.

Johnson's letter is certainly a good, if belated, start at engagement and communication on these issues. But it is only that — a start. The test will come as the hospital follows up — with patients, and with the community.