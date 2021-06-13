An IR View: Can we fix Montana's transparency laws now?

Current and former lawmakers are asking whether editorial boards around Montana are still concerned about the state’s lax government transparency laws.

Let us be the first to say: Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes!

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, and retired Republican legislator Dee Brown of Hungry Horse both penned recent op-eds raising concerns about an open records issue at the center of an ongoing dispute between the legislative and judicial branches of our state government. Though the issue has been extensively reported on the news pages of the Independent Record and other Montana media, Regier and Brown chastised editorial boards in Montana for not sharing our opinions about it.

In a nutshell, the Montana Supreme Court administrator admitted to deleting emails that some Republican lawmakers believe would have proved the judicial branch is biased. Although the Montana Supreme Court email policy states nothing about records retention, it does state that all messages are property of the state of Montana and will be subject to public scrutiny.