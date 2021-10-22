An IR View: Campgrounds trashed, border reopening, COVID cases soaring

Thumbs down

It's sad to see how badly the campgrounds around Canyon Ferry Reservoir were misused as visitor numbers skyrocketed over the summer.

According to the Montana Bureau of Reclamation, the Fish Hawk Campground on the west side of the reservoir south of the dam took the brunt of the abuse. Photos provided by the bureau show rocks that were vandalized with spray paint and large piles of trash, including a mattress that were left behind.

The bureau is considering banning camping at the Fish Hawk Campground if these problems persist, and it would be a shame if an inconsiderate few people ruined it for everyone.

Thumbs up

For the first time since March 2020, all fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land border into the United States next month.

The border reopened to vaccinated U.S. citizens traveling north in August but it has since remained closed to Canadians traveling south, even though Canada has been outpacing both the United States and Montana in vaccination rates.

This has needlessly separated Montanans from their friends, family members and customers on the other side of the border, and we’re glad to see that they will finally be reunited in the coming weeks.