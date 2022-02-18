An IR View: Campground closed, rebuilding the EHPD, a pavilion for Camp Rimini

Thumbs down

Thanks to an inconsiderate few, nobody is able to enjoy Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry Reservoir right now.

Bureau of Reclamation officials announced Thursday that the grassy knoll on the west side of the reservoir is closed until further notice due to public misuse. Officials warned that this could happen back in October, after finding that visitors were repeatedly leaving garbage behind.

Officials said Fish Hawk is not the only Canyon Ferry campground that has been misused recently, noting that some visitors participated in unauthorized activities such as cutting down trees, littering, vandalism, and staying longer than the 14-day limit at various sites during the summer recreation season.

Our public lands belong to everyone, and we encourage all visitors to treat these sites with respect and report anyone who fails to do so.

Otherwise, we could lose access to even more of our favorite places.

Thumbs up

After less than two months in office, it appears that East Helena’s new Mayor Kelly Harris has already fulfilled his main campaign promise.

Harris said his top priority as mayor would be to rebuild the city’s defunct police department, which lost its last remaining officer right as he was taking office in January. As of last week, however, Harris said the city had hired a full police force including a chief and four patrol officers certified by the Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Bureau.

Harris cited the police department’s new pay scale, which offers a higher starting salary than both the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, as one of the reasons the city was able to attract strong applicants.

After years of turmoil, it appears that the EHPD is finally back on track due to the leadership of Mayor Harris.

Thumbs up

East Helena High School’s welding students are making their mark on historic Camp Rimini.

The students were working this week to build a steel pavilion that will house a Montana Military Museum exhibit explaining the significance of Camp Rimini, which was used as a training site for U.S. military “war dogs” during World War II. The pavilion and exhibit will be installed at Camp Rimini this spring.

This project will enrich the lives of Camp Rimini visitors for generations to come, and we are grateful to EHHS welding teacher Casey Harris and his students for their willingness to help bring it to fruition.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

