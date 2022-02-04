An IR View: Border blockade, business awards, fighting human trafficking

Thumbs down

The U.S.-Canada border finally reopened to fully vaccinated travelers late last year, only to have a group of activists illegally block the crossing north of Shelby this week in protest of COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of Canadian truckers and their supporters blocked the road just across the border in Coutts, Alberta as part of a demonstration that includes a “significant element” from the U.S., according to Canadian officials.

The demonstration started as a way to protest a federal mandate requiring unvaccinated Canadian truckers who are re-entering Canada to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. Unvaccinated U.S. truckers are turned away at the border.

While the protesters have dubbed their demonstration the “Freedom Convoy,” their methods took away the freedom of families who could not cross the border to see each other, children who could not get to school because of the blockade, and fellow truckers who lost income every day they were left stranded in a sea of big-rigs. There was even one report of a protester trying to ram an officer Tuesday.

Our neighbors to the north and their supporters from the U.S. have every right to protest the Canadian government, but not in a way that hurts innocent bystanders.

Thumbs up

Congratulations to the winners of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 awards.

During an annual luncheon last week, the chamber honored Opportunity Bank of Montana as business of the year, Marks Lumber as small business of the year, Valley Bank of Helena President and CEO Rosslyn Duncan as businessperson of the year and Arlene Flynn as volunteer of the year. The chamber's President and CEO Cathy Burwell was surprised with a special recognition by the chair of the chamber's board of directors.

Amid worker shortages and a global pandemic, the last two years have been particularly difficult for the businesses that keep our local economy strong.

Thanks to all of them for their perseverance and contributions to our community.

Thumbs up

Kudos to Town Pump for its generous support of an effort to fight human trafficking in Montana.

The company is giving a $30,000 grant to the nonprofit LifeGuard Group to help battle human trafficking and will display the group’s human trafficking hotline number in its locations across the state.

This is a great way to reach the thousands of people who travel Montana highways every day and could help save more victims of human trafficking.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406-STOP or your local law enforcement agency.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

