An IR View: Benefis Health System a welcome addition to Helena

When it comes to health care, it’s always better to have more options.
And residents of the Helena area will have many more options to choose from as Benefis Health System enters and expands its presence in the area.
Earlier this week, the Great Falls-based provider opened a new 4,800-square-foot urgent care center branded as Benefis Helena Northeast at 2960 N. Washington St. With a physician and advanced practice clinician on site, the clinic will offer services including lab and X-ray work and will be open every day of the year except Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Benefis is also building a three-story clinic on 3.25 acres at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall along Prospect Avenue. Set to open in 2023, the 60,000-square-foot facility will have four operating rooms and offer a full suite of primary and specialty care services.
A recent study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana found that nearly 4% of Benefis patients already live in Lewis and Clark County, so it makes sense for Great Falls provider to serve those patients here in Helena.
Unlike St. Peter’s Health and the VA Medical Center, however, the Great Falls provider will not operate an inpatient medical hospital in Helena.
During a meeting with the Independent Record editorial board, Benefis CEO John Goodnow said Benefis has no intention of taking business away from those already serving the area.
“We’re just trying to help the community and give more service options,” he said.
While a little healthy competition can be a good thing, we hope Benefis, St. Peter’s Health and the many other providers in our area will prioritize collaboration over competition. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, and no single provider is best suited to meet everyone’s specific needs.
We all know health care is very personal, and each person and family must decide for themselves who they trust to provide the best care and treatment.
For many Helena-area residents, it might make the most sense to stick with St. Peter’s Health, the VA Medical Center, PureView Health Center, a direct primary care clinic or one of the many other providers already serving our community.
But Benefis is certainly increasing the health-care offerings available in the area, and we welcome the provider to Helena with open arms.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.