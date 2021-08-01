An IR View: Benefis Health System a welcome addition to Helena

When it comes to health care, it’s always better to have more options.

And residents of the Helena area will have many more options to choose from as Benefis Health System enters and expands its presence in the area.

Earlier this week, the Great Falls-based provider opened a new 4,800-square-foot urgent care center branded as Benefis Helena Northeast at 2960 N. Washington St. With a physician and advanced practice clinician on site, the clinic will offer services including lab and X-ray work and will be open every day of the year except Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Benefis is also building a three-story clinic on 3.25 acres at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall along Prospect Avenue. Set to open in 2023, the 60,000-square-foot facility will have four operating rooms and offer a full suite of primary and specialty care services.

A recent study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana found that nearly 4% of Benefis patients already live in Lewis and Clark County, so it makes sense for Great Falls provider to serve those patients here in Helena.

Unlike St. Peter’s Health and the VA Medical Center, however, the Great Falls provider will not operate an inpatient medical hospital in Helena.