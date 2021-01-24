An IR View: Be patient and stay vigilant as vaccine rollout continues

After suffering through the COVID-19 nightmare for nearly a year, many of Lewis and Clark County’s most vulnerable residents finally received a glimmer of hope as public health officials began rolling out the vaccine for those age 70 and older.
But the hopes of many were dashed just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, as the 900 tickets available for the county’s first vaccine clinics for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1 sold out in just three minutes. Another 900 tickets quickly sold out Friday for the two additional clinics coming up next week, leaving many of the roughly 7,500 people who logged onto the registration website empty handed.
One of the biggest complaints about the first two Phase 1B clinics was related to the registration system itself, which included an online platform as well as a call center for those without internet access. Due to a mix-up with the timing, the website went live before the call center last week, which was a problem public health officials have since corrected.
Local officials are also planning to hold additional clinics in the coming weeks for those 70 and older who are still waiting for a vaccine.
But there's only so much they can do, as they are limited by the amount of vaccine available. And we’re all going to have to be patient as we wait for our turn in line.
Medical workers included in Phase 1A were the first to be vaccinated, and rightly so, when the rollout began on Dec. 15. This essential workforce was first in line because we need them to continue caring for our community as the pandemic rages on.
Vaccinations for those 70 and older in Phase 1B, Tier 1 began on Jan. 19. After that group is inoculated, vaccines will be provided to those with high-risk medical conditions in the four remaining age categories included in Phase 1B.
Phase 1C -- which includes first responders, corrections officers, postal service workers, school employees, utility workers, food production workers, agricultural workers, grocery store employees, and people living in congregate settings -- isn’t expected to begin until March.
That all has to happen before vaccines are made available to the general public, which probably won’t happen until at least July. Even after residents receive their first dose, they won’t be fully vaccinated until they get their second dose approximately three weeks later.
Clearly, it’s going to take some time for public health officials to get the vaccines in the arms of everyone who wants them.
In the meantime, we must continue to vigilantly follow public health guidelines such as wearing a mask and staying a safe distance away from others in public places.
We’re not out of the woods yet.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.