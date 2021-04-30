An IR View: Attacks on the press, farmers' market returns, new Helena businesses

Thumbs down

It’s no secret that some people don’t take kindly to the news media in these politically charged times. But is it too much to ask for them to stop calling the cops on journalists who are just trying to do their job?

Twice in the last month, a well-known and respected journalist from the Independent Record was reported to law enforcement just for showing up at a publicly advertised event. The first was a community meeting hosted by Tactical Civics on April 6 at Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church. The second was a political rally hosted by Turning Point USA on April 24 at Kleffner Ranch, and state Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell was the one who called (or at least pretended to call) deputies on the reporter and a freelance photographer.

While some seem to think all media are like the bombastic commentators they’ve seen on CNN or Fox News, your local newspaper remains committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the issues of importance to our community. When legitimate news reporters show up at events like these, it’s not to make anyone look bad, but to hear their side of the story.