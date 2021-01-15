An IR View: Armed protests, direct flight to Phoenix, free fishing on Mother's Day

Thumbs down

Following last week’s deadly insurrection in Washington, D.C., FBI officials are warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols leading up to Inauguration Day Wednesday.

In Montana, it's important to remember that a permit is required to protest on the state Capitol grounds, and weapons are not allowed anywhere on the complex. And the First Amendment does not permit speech that incites violence or protect anyone from the consequence of their words.

We are fervent supporters of every American’s right to free speech. But what happened in Washington last week was nothing short of an illegal attack on our government, and we hope anyone planning to protest in Montana is smarter than the violent criminals who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Montana is better than that.

Thumbs up

Phoenix is among the top five destinations for those flying out of Helena, and it could soon be much easier to get there.

As it stands now, people flying from Helena to Phoenix usually have to catch connecting flights in Salt Lake City, Denver or Seattle. But Helena Regional Airport officials are trying to rally community support for a direct flight aboard American Airlines.