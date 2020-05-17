An IR View: Amid pandemic, consider a college close to home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although COVID-19 restrictions are forcing high school seniors around the country to pick a college sight unseen, Helena-area graduates have two great options they already know and trust right here in our own community.

Carroll College offers four-year degree programs in everything from anthrozoology to engineering, nursing and business. It has the highest retention and graduation rates of any college in Montana and has been ranked as the best regional college in the West by U.S. News & World Report nine years in a row. Although the total cost of tuition, fees, and room and board at Carroll College comes out to about $47,00 per year, the average financial aid package is just over $28,000, bringing the total cost in line with Montana's major universities.

Helena College is a University of Montana affiliate that offers more than 30 two-year degree and certification options, including many high-demand skilled trades and technology programs. Full-time resident students can expect to pay about $3,400 for tuition and fees and another $1,300 for books and supplies per academic year, making Helena College one of the most cost-effective options in Montana.

Both local colleges are also great launching points for degrees from bigger schools.