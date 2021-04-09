An IR View: Aggressive encounter, unconstitutional legislation, distinguished judge

The group and its members are certainly free to discuss their tactics behind closed doors if they want to, but it doesn’t make much sense to invite the public to join and then turn people away at the door.

It’s almost as if they don’t want the community to learn more about them after all.

Thumbs down

It should go without saying that the state cannot enact laws that violate the U.S. Constitution, yet we always have a few state lawmakers who try.

One of the latest examples came from Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork. He sponsored a bill that would regulate what is and isn’t said about court cases in the news media, and according to Noland, on social media.

If the news media were to run five stories about someone’s criminal charges, they be required to run five additional stories about that person’s innocence following an acquittal under this bill. The same would presumably go for any comments made on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other online platforms.