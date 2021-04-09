An IR View: Aggressive encounter, unconstitutional legislation, distinguished judge

Thumbs down
For a group that invited the community to attend its meeting in East Helena this week, Tactical Civics sure doesn’t seem very inviting.
In flyers posted around the area and circulated on social media recently, the pro-militia group outlined its philosophy and encouraged people to “learn more” during a meeting Tuesday night at Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church.
Apparently that invitation did not extend to the press, as an Independent Record reporter who took up the group on its offer was greeted at the door with a “media trespass notice,” threatened with prosecution for writing about the meeting and reported to law enforcement.
Although the group’s state coordinator has since apologized for this “inappropriate” behavior and explained that the person guarding the door was not part of the host group, it’s unsettling to know they would allow someone like that to act as their gatekeeper. It’s also concerning that none of the other attendees who saw what happened tried to stop it.
According to its website, Texas-based Tactical Civics is affiliated with AmericaAgain!, an organization that is recruiting Americans to learn remedial civics and the Constitution, "restore the constitutional militia and grand jury in each county to arrest corruption and restore constitutionally-limited government, and live as free, self-governing people."
The group and its members are certainly free to discuss their tactics behind closed doors if they want to, but it doesn’t make much sense to invite the public to join and then turn people away at the door.
It’s almost as if they don’t want the community to learn more about them after all.
It should go without saying that the state cannot enact laws that violate the U.S. Constitution, yet we always have a few state lawmakers who try.
One of the latest examples came from Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork. He sponsored a bill that would regulate what is and isn’t said about court cases in the news media, and according to Noland, on social media.
If the news media were to run five stories about someone’s criminal charges, they be required to run five additional stories about that person’s innocence following an acquittal under this bill. The same would presumably go for any comments made on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other online platforms.
While that may seem like a noble goal, think of all the online comments you’ve made about major criminal cases or politicians accused of breaking the law. Under this legislation, you’d better be prepared to defend the suspect’s innocence with the same amount of vigor even if the charges are dropped on a technicality, regardless of whether you believe justice was served or not.
Of course, the government cannot force you to say or write anything you don’t want to. And fortunately the Montana House of Representatives killed this unconstitutional legislation, which would have been quickly overturned in court if enacted.
But time is a rare commodity for our state legislators, and they will never get back the hours wasted dealing with silly bills like this.
Thumbs up
Congratulations to Helena U.S. District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell on his long and distinguished career.
After 36 years of service in the District of Montana, the 91-year-old judge stepped down from active service, which means he will keep his title but relinquish his pending caseload and no longer maintain a chambers in the Helena Division.
Lovell has presided over countless cases during his time on the bench, including the initial court appearances of Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski in 1996. In a 2017 film the court produced about Lovell’s career, he said that when people reflect back on his work, he only wanted them to think “it’s nice that he can be doing this today.”
Well, Judge Lovell, it’s nice that you could do this for so many generations of Montanans.
You will be missed.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.