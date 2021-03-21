An IR View: After tough year, health officer is more than deserving of YWCA award

While it would have been easier for her to quit, as many others who hold the same position around the state have done, Niemann continued to endure great personal and professional hardships for the sake of the greater good. And she credited much of her success to the many community members who are taking the virus seriously, her strong team of public health officials at Lewis and Clark Public Health, and the elected officials representing the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

“I’m grateful that we had that level of support from our elected officials,” she said. “There were many counties in our state that didn’t.”

Has the pandemic response been perfect? Of course not. Nobody knew what this virus was capable of a year ago, and Niemann is quick to admit that local and state health officials could have handled this health crisis much better if they knew then what they know now.

But there’s no disputing that their efforts have paid off. And while some may hate public health officials for doing their job, even Niemann's biggest critics might not be alive today if it weren't for her steadfast commitment to protecting public health.

Niemann was recently named the YWCA’s Woman of the Year for 2021, and we cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor.