An IR View: After tough year, health officer is more than deserving of YWCA award

Without using Google, how many people can name the person who preceded Drenda Niemann as Lewis and Clark County’s health officer?
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, how many knew the county even had a health officer?
We suspect there aren’t many people in either category, which is not surprising as this is typically a fairly low-profile (albeit critically important) position in our county government.
When Niemann took the job as health officer in 2018, she never expected to be carrying such a heavy burden. Although she was well aware of Title 50 of the Montana Code Annotated, which gives health officers broad authority to take emergency action during a public health crisis, she said “it’s not until you’re in the middle of a global pandemic that you actually feel it.”
That moment came in March 2020, when the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County both declared a state of emergency and Lewis and Clark Public Health ordered the closure of most food, drink and fitness establishments to help fend off an unfamiliar strain of the coronavirus that had just hit Montana. Niemann quickly became the public face of the health department as it implemented more restrictions to protect residents from the rapidly spreading virus, and with her newfound prominence in the community came unwarranted criticism and outright hatred from a vocal few who misconstrued the health measures as an attack on their freedom.
While it would have been easier for her to quit, as many others who hold the same position around the state have done, Niemann continued to endure great personal and professional hardships for the sake of the greater good. And she credited much of her success to the many community members who are taking the virus seriously, her strong team of public health officials at Lewis and Clark Public Health, and the elected officials representing the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County.
“I’m grateful that we had that level of support from our elected officials,” she said. “There were many counties in our state that didn’t.”
Has the pandemic response been perfect? Of course not. Nobody knew what this virus was capable of a year ago, and Niemann is quick to admit that local and state health officials could have handled this health crisis much better if they knew then what they know now.
But there’s no disputing that their efforts have paid off. And while some may hate public health officials for doing their job, even Niemann's biggest critics might not be alive today if it weren't for her steadfast commitment to protecting public health.
Niemann was recently named the YWCA’s Woman of the Year for 2021, and we cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor.
She has proven that she is willing to do the right thing even when it’s the hard thing, and Lewis and Clark County is much better off because of it.