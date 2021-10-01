An IR View: Affordable housing projects, supporting health care workers, Saluting Branches

Thumbs up

Even amid a labor shortage and high prices for construction materials, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is not slowing down.

In fact, the local nonprofit is building more affordable homes than ever before and plans to increase production exponentially.

Over the weekend, Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes that were not even standing a couple of weeks earlier. With help from more than 50 local organizations and sponsors and nearly 100 volunteers from 21 states, the two duplexes in the Red Fox Meadows subdivision near East Helena were constructed over a span of 10 days as part of the organization's 2021 Blitz Build.

It took 25 years for the organization to build its first 30 houses, but it is now on track to construct eight per year and plans to produce 30 per year by 2030.

If it were any other organization, we might be skeptical of such a lofty goal.

But we’re starting to think there is nothing our local Helena Area Habitat for Humanity can’t accomplish.

Thumbs up

It’s great to see so many people showing their support for the local health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.