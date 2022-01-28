An IR View: Affordable housing project, recruiting retirees, US Attorney nomination

Thumbs up

As the affordable housing crisis continues to take a toll on the Helena area, it’s great to see local organizations working together to address the problem.

Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is prepared to sell about nine acres to be used for an estimated 100-unit affordable housing campus. The campus would include long-term shelter for YWCA Helena clients, low-income apartments operated by YWCA Helena and homes built by Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.

Our community cannot thrive if people cannot afford to live here, and we wish these local organizations nothing but the best as they pursue this ambitious project.

Thumbs up

When it comes to the worker shortage, it’s time to for local employers to start thinking outside the box.

The COVID-19 pandemic and Montana’s low unemployment rate have left many employers scrambling to find enough staff.

A labor report released by Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) notes that 61% of non-working Montanans are retired. But with a little creativity, local employers might be able to lure some of them back to the workforce.

Through the job-sharing model, for example, employers can hire several part-time employees to do the work of one full-time position. This gives employers the help they desperately need and could be a good opportunity for retirees to return to the workforce in a role that fits their new lifestyle.

To help connect local retirees with employers who may be interested in hiring them, Helena WINS is hosting a free brunch scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Doubletree hotel, 22 N. Last Chance Gulch.

For more information, contact Helena WINS Director McKinley Winkle at mwinkle@helenachamber.com.

Thumbs up

Congratulations to Jesse Laslovich on his nomination to serve as Montana’s next U.S. Attorney.

The White House announced this week that President Joe Biden will nominate the 41-year-old Anaconda native, who has devoted much of his career to public service since he was first elected to the Montana House of Representatives two decades ago.

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for recommending Laslovich for the position. If confirmed, he will follow in the footsteps of many fine lawyers including Bill Mercer, Mike Cotter and Kurt Alme.

We are confident that Laslovich will serve Montana well in this role.

This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.

