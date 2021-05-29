An IR View: Accomplished student, honoring educators, Aquatic Invasive Species

Thumbs up

It seems there may be nothing Helena High School senior Claire Downing can’t do.

She is an accomplished athlete and a student representative on the Helena Public Schools board of education. She was named a distinguished student by the Helena Education Foundation. She was the National Honor Society vice president for the school, president of the Montana 4-H Ambassador Officer team, a volunteer for the Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service, and a multi-award-winning competitor at the Montana Science Fair.

And now she is a presidential scholar, which is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

For the last few years, it seems we couldn’t keep her name out of the newspaper because of her many accomplishments. And we suspect she will continue making headlines as she starts the next chapter of her life at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Downing will be greatly missed in Helena, but it’s time for her to share her gifts with the world.

Thumbs up

Hawthorne Elementary School in Helena has a long history of excellence, and the seven recently retired educators honored Wednesday are largely responsible for that.