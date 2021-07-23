An IR View: Abuse of power, COVID cases surging, reducing water use

Thumbs down
Driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone is bad, but the way a state senator reacted after he got caught for the violation was far worse.
In May, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Ellsworth for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph construction zone between Helena and Townsend. The Hamilton Republican told the trooper he was headed to a legislative session the following morning and demanded to be let go.
Ellsworth also told the officer to call the attorney general and ignored multiple orders to get back in his car.
The senator is charged with obstructing a peace officer and exceeding the posted speed limit in a construction zone and an alternative charge of reckless driving, as he should be. Kudos to the MHP officer for holding Ellsworth accountable and to Attorney General Austin Knudsen for condemning his inappropriate behavior.
Now it’s up to Ellsworth’s constituents to decide whether they want to be represented by someone who is willing to abuse his power to avoid the consequences of his actions.
At the very least, he owes them an explanation and an apology.
Thumbs down
Here we go again.
After a year of lockdowns, mask mandates, travel restrictions, and school and business closures, it was such a relief to get back to some semblance of normal life earlier this year.
But with COVID-19 cases surging once again, the world is going to start looking a lot like spring 2020 unless more of the population gets vaccinated.
Make no mistake. Lewis and Clark County is still highly vulnerable to this disease and the economic uncertainty that comes with it.
Even though vaccines are easily accessible and free, only about 61% of our county’s eligible population is at least partially vaccinated and only 56% is fully vaccinated so far.
And vaccines are our best defense against COVID-19, including the much more contagious and severe Delta variant now spreading around the country and the world.
This is not a political issue.
Donald Trump is endorsing the vaccine. Joe Biden is endorsing the vaccine.
More importantly, your doctor is endorsing the vaccine.
Enough is enough.
Please do your part to end the pandemic now.
For more information or to find a local vaccination site, visit the Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
Thumbs up
Amid one of the worst droughts in recent memory, it’s good to see Helenans are taking the city’s water restrictions seriously.
On July 1, the city enacted restrictions that limit lawn watering to every other day between the hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. As a result, residents have reduced water consumption about 15%.
This not only reduces stress on the city’s water treatment staff and infrastructure, but it also helps ensure the city will have an adequate supply to fight fires.
But now is not the time to let down our guard.
City officials say the city is still in a precarious spot when it comes to water production, and it’ll take all of us to ensure the scales don’t begin to tip the other way.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.