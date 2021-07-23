An IR View: Abuse of power, COVID cases surging, reducing water use

Thumbs down

Driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone is bad, but the way a state senator reacted after he got caught for the violation was far worse.

In May, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Ellsworth for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph construction zone between Helena and Townsend. The Hamilton Republican told the trooper he was headed to a legislative session the following morning and demanded to be let go.

Ellsworth also told the officer to call the attorney general and ignored multiple orders to get back in his car.

The senator is charged with obstructing a peace officer and exceeding the posted speed limit in a construction zone and an alternative charge of reckless driving, as he should be. Kudos to the MHP officer for holding Ellsworth accountable and to Attorney General Austin Knudsen for condemning his inappropriate behavior.

Now it’s up to Ellsworth’s constituents to decide whether they want to be represented by someone who is willing to abuse his power to avoid the consequences of his actions.

At the very least, he owes them an explanation and an apology.

