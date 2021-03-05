An IR View: A life-saving effort, skilled law enforcement, another COVID vaccine

Thumbs up

If it weren’t for the quick thinking of East Valley Middle School’s staff, para-educator Linda Kuntz might not be here today.

One minute she was working in the classroom, and the next she was unresponsive and lying on the floor with no pulse and not breathing.

Fortunately, the school had an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator and a counselor who recently took a CPR/AED class at St. Peter’s Health. After school staff initiated CPR and delivered a shock with the AED, Kuntz was taken to the hospital and is now on the path to recovery.

“I am 100% sure that without the combination of CPR and AED I wouldn’t be alive today,” she said.

Those involved in this life-saving effort are nothing less than heroes, and this is a good reminder of the importance of learning how to administer emergency care.

For information on the classes available to the community at St. Peter’s Health, visit https://events.sphealth.org/.

Tuesday’s standoff between law enforcement and a man firing shots from a home near Lincoln ended without any bloodshed, which is a testament to the skills and training of the officers in our area.