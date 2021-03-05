An IR View: A life-saving effort, skilled law enforcement, another COVID vaccine

Thumbs up
If it weren’t for the quick thinking of East Valley Middle School’s staff, para-educator Linda Kuntz might not be here today.
One minute she was working in the classroom, and the next she was unresponsive and lying on the floor with no pulse and not breathing.
Fortunately, the school had an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator and a counselor who recently took a CPR/AED class at St. Peter’s Health. After school staff initiated CPR and delivered a shock with the AED, Kuntz was taken to the hospital and is now on the path to recovery.
“I am 100% sure that without the combination of CPR and AED I wouldn’t be alive today,” she said.
Those involved in this life-saving effort are nothing less than heroes, and this is a good reminder of the importance of learning how to administer emergency care.
For information on the classes available to the community at St. Peter’s Health, visit https://events.sphealth.org/.
Tuesday’s standoff between law enforcement and a man firing shots from a home near Lincoln ended without any bloodshed, which is a testament to the skills and training of the officers in our area.
Authorities said they heard gunshots over the phone when the suspect called around 5:30 a.m. to voice some complaints, and he barricaded himself in the home after they went to investigate. He continued shooting after law enforcement arrived, but authorities eventually convinced him to come out of the house and surrender after several hours of negotiations.
As law enforcement in other areas faces scrutiny for heavy-handed tactics, it’s comforting to see authorities in our area willing to put their own safety at risk to achieve the best possible outcome.
This ordeal could have easily ended much worse.
The recent addition of a third approved COVID-19 vaccine is expected to speed up the vaccination rate around the country, and it’s already making a difference in Lewis and Clark County.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered for the first time in Helena during a clinic scheduled for Monday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. This is in addition to the county’s weekly clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is administered in two doses.
The vaccination effort requires an incredible amount of planning and coordination, and we are grateful to everyone involved in the process in our area.
The quicker people get vaccinated, the faster our schools, businesses and economy can get back to normal.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.