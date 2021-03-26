An IR View: A great season for local athletes, new policy helps students

Thumbs up

After a tough three quarters in the Class AA girls state championship game, Capital High School brought the heat when it mattered most.

"We didn't play well for three quarters. But when that fourth quarter came around, we obviously didn't want to go out that way,” Capital's Dani Bartsch said. “We needed to make a big change and we did."

Even though Missoula Hellgate had a commanding 21-11 lead late in the third, the Bruins came from behind to secure a 33-31 win March 13 in Great Falls, capturing back-to-back state titles.

This epic comeback is one for the history books, and we couldn’t be prouder of these local athletes for their dedication and persistence.

These girls showed strong character, which will take them far not only in athletics but also in their academics and life.

Thumbs up

As the only team from Montana and the Frontier Conference to make it to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship Tournament, Carroll College’s men’s basketball team made Helena proud again this year.