An IR View: A great season for local athletes, new policy helps students

Thumbs up
After a tough three quarters in the Class AA girls state championship game, Capital High School brought the heat when it mattered most.
"We didn't play well for three quarters. But when that fourth quarter came around, we obviously didn't want to go out that way,” Capital's Dani Bartsch said. “We needed to make a big change and we did."
Even though Missoula Hellgate had a commanding 21-11 lead late in the third, the Bruins came from behind to secure a 33-31 win March 13 in Great Falls, capturing back-to-back state titles.
This epic comeback is one for the history books, and we couldn’t be prouder of these local athletes for their dedication and persistence.
These girls showed strong character, which will take them far not only in athletics but also in their academics and life.
Thumbs up
As the only team from Montana and the Frontier Conference to make it to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship Tournament, Carroll College’s men’s basketball team made Helena proud again this year.
The Saints’ 2020-21 season ended Saturday night in Kansas City with a loss to SAGU, but they still won 15 of their final 18 games after starting the season 5-5. This was their third consecutive bid to the tournament under head coach Kurt Paulson, and we want to congratulate him and the players on another great season.
This was a particularly difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the safety protocols that came with it, but the Saints persevered and their hard work paid off.
With many star players expected to return to the court in 2021-22, they are poised for another great season next year.
Thumbs up
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected students in different ways, and a new Helena Public Schools policy will help ease the long-term impact on those who were hurt the most.
The recently approved policy allows learning opportunities to continue throughout the summer for students who might need it, giving students an opportunity to complete their classes or improve their grades after the school year ends.
Not all students learn at the same pace, and not all students had the same educational opportunities as the pandemic took them out of the classroom.
This policy is a great way to help those who may be struggling due to circumstances outside their control.
This is the opinion of the Independent Record editorial board.