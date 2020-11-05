After a grueling campaign season, we have one thing to say: Thanks

Teddy Roosevelt had it right.
In a speech entitled "Citizenship in a Republic," this famous passage has inspired many over the years:
"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."
Today, after the citizens of this republic have voted, and we sort the winners and losers based on those votes, it is to the man — and woman — in the arena, regardless of party or ideology or finances, that we give our praise.
If you cared enough to run for public office, to endure the slings and arrows of today's hyper-partisanship, to explain to your fellow citizens why you are running and what positive steps you will take if they entrust you with their votes, we salute you.
All of you.
Without candidates, there would be no elections. With the increasingly sharp tone of today's rhetoric, and well-funded opposition research, it takes a special person to be willing to subject herself or himself and their families to the abuse that comes with candidacy.
Thank everyone who was on the ballot. Thank you for your love of city, state and country. We would be nothing without you and those like you.
Thanks, too, to the others who make elections possible — election workers.
They did not sign up to take abuse, but they have frequently faced slanderous, baseless accusations of dishonesty and the countenancing of fraud.
This year, they have also assumed the great risk that any interaction with the public brings — exposure to COVID.
Many election workers are volunteers. The few elections professionals are not handsomely paid. Volunteers and professionals alike, they do what they do because they love our country.
Thanks to every last one of them.
Oh — and if you were among the record numbers of Montanans who voted this year, we thank you, as well. No matter which ovals you filled in. You are the conservators of democracy.
Come right down to it, even in this most trying of years, we have much and many to be thankful for.
This editorial originally appeared in the Billings Gazette.
