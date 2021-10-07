Your views needed in drawing the line

Montana’s population has grown over the last 10 years as shown by the 2020 U.S. census data. As a result, Montana was awarded a second congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission will be drawing the line that will divide our state into two congressional districts.
There is a fundamental principle at stake: the dividing line should be drawn so that voters can choose their representatives, not so that politicians can choose their voters!
How will this dividing line affect you? The district boundaries define where federal funds for schools, hospitals, roads, etc. are distributed. All of these have an impact on your life. The boundaries set up now will be the same for the next 10 years.
Montana’s commission is not free to draw the line anywhere they wish; there are criteria they are legally bound to follow. Each district must be:
• equal in population,
• contiguous and compact, and
• comply with state and national constitutional provisions to protect the voting rights of minorities.
Montana’s commission also adopted nonmandatory goals that they will consider:
• political parity, i.e., that the map does not unduly favor one party;
• avoiding splitting political subdivisions such as counties, cities and towns;
• creating districts that are politically competitive rather than safe for either party; and
• keeping communities of interest intact.
What is a community of interest? A geographic area in which people share common concerns that would be better represented if not divided between districts.
Montana has defined the types of common concerns that qualify as a community of interest:
• Indian reservations
• urban, rural and suburban interests;
• school districts;
• neighborhoods;
• trade areas;
• location, demographics, communication and transportation networks;
• social, cultural, historic and economic interests; and
• occupations and lifestyles.
Creating fair districts requires balancing many factors. Political competitiveness ensures those elected work hard to represent a broad range of constituents and improves their responsiveness to the voters. Political parity ensures that each political party will have representation in proportion to the party’s overall share of voters. Both require looking at voting pattern data to assess fairness. Communities of interest are defined by the people within them and depend upon citizen input. Minimizing dividing counties, cities and towns, and other existing boundaries must be balanced against all the other factors.
State law gives the commission 90 days from when they received the census data to draw the line. The commission has set Oct. 19 for the public hearing on proposed map(s) and Nov. 9 as the deadline for their final decision on where the line will fall.
Montana’s commissioners want to hear from citizens.
People can submit comments in written form until 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Go the commission’s website at https://mtredistricting.gov to review the proposed maps and make comments.
You can also provide live testimony at the hearing, either by being present in the hearing room in the Capitol building in Helena, or via Zoom.
Citizen input should be the deciding factor in drawing a line in a specific way. This can only happen if citizens express their comments, concerns and ideas to the commission. Now is your chance to speak up and let the commission know what is important to you!
Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters Montana. Clare Kearns and Margaret Bentwood are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters Helena.