Your sporting and conservation legacy is at risk, and it’s worth fighting for

As one of seven kids growing up in Butte, Montana, the holidays in our house were equal parts chaos and celebration. But one thing was a constant — when you reached a certain age, you could expect to find your first hunting rifle under the Christmas tree. But with that gift came responsibilities — hunter safety, fair-chase hunting ethics, and an understanding that public lands are an essential part of our hunting heritage in Montana.

In one way or another, the opposite of these lessons has shown up in Montana headlines over the last few years — whether it’s a politician skirting hunting regulations that apply to everyone or the erosion of public access. When it comes to the future of our hunting, fishing and conservation legacy in Montana, we all should be paying attention.

Here’s an example of what I mean. Last legislative session, HB 637 was passed at the 11th hour with little public comment opportunity, weakening our equal opportunity to hunt in Montana by giving special treatment to wealthy, out-of-state tags. Further, HB 637 advantaged big-game outfitters and their clients by giving non-resident hunters extra preference for acquiring big-game combination licenses. This last-minute amendment was an end run to a similar bill (SB 143) that died earlier in the legislative session because of criticism from hunters. Republicans knew the amendment would not fly if hunters were aware, so HB 637 was proposed and passed out of committee within about 12 hours, and before sportsmen and women caught wind — shameful.

Previously, under the 454 program, a landowner who let at least four public hunters on their land (most agreements were for far more than four hunters) would get an elk permit for themselves or someone in their immediate circle. It couldn’t be transferred or sold. These good-neighbor agreements were an example of the type of collaboration we need to secure access for hunting opportunities and were seen as a win-win.

Now, under HB 637, they decreased the minimum number of public hunters to three AND allowed the landowner to choose one of the three. Essentially, a handpicked hunter and two members of the public. The demand for these agreements went through the roof and resulted in less opportunity for public hunters. The new policy signals a carefully choreographed corrosion of public hunting access and a dereliction of duty by the trustees of our wildlife resources.

When you combine this reduction in public opportunity with other looming threats (changes to stream access, for example), it’s clear that Montana’s hunting and fishing legacy is quietly and meticulously being eroded, in an attempt to remake the state into an outdoor playground for the rich and well-connected.

For me, one of the most important parts about being a Montanan is that our wildlife across the state is held in public trust for everyone, not just the elite. A few years ago, we took my nephew on his first hunt. He was still a bit too young to handle a gun, so he sat on my brother’s lap in the front seat of the truck. It meant the world to him to be included, to join in the long tradition of learning to hunt with family. He was so excited you could feel his heart beat race through his jacket. It’s a memory all of us will cherish forever.

My nephew should have the same opportunities to experience our public lands as anyone else. In Montana, we all have the opportunity to enjoy hunting, fishing, and wild places. I never want to have to tell my children or grandchildren that they’ve been priced out of being a Montanan.

As we move into midterm elections, including primaries this June, I encourage you to take a look at where the candidates stand on these issues and ask questions about the wildlife, wild lands, and public access issues that matter to you. It’s no exaggeration to say that Montana’s hunting, fishing, and conservation legacy depends on your voice.

Sheila Hogan is the executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

