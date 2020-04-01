Your money is safe, sound and available with Montana community banks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is more, community banks have been working around the clock for the last several weeks to implement pandemic protocols for both their employees and their customers. These protocols address not only hygiene and cleanliness, testing procedures and sick leave compensation, but also ensure that customers maintain easy access to vital banking services. Further, Montana’s community banks have undertaken procedural and process efforts to maintain the most flexibility for their business customers so those customers can remain in business.

If you find that your bank has announced it is going to limited branch hours or has specified lobby closures, be confident that those steps are taken in preparation for remaining open and ready to meet all customers' financial needs throughout this pandemic — however long it may last. Montana’s community banks are committed to protecting the health and safety of both customers and employees. Full banking services can always be accessed through other locations (if a specific branch is closed) or by utilizing online banking technology, drive-through services and/or person-to-person telephone interaction.