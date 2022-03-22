World Water Day - To water, to life

March 22 is World Water Day, recognized since 1993, and a day when we celebrate the importance of clean, fresh water. It is a day about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. For those of us living in Helena and dependent upon the city’s municipal water supply, it’s easy to take our access to water for granted – we turn on the tap, and out it comes fresh and safe to drink. Our ready and reliable access to that water is a testament to the amazing daily efforts of our city staff that works 24/7 to keep the taps running.

That said, the challenge to maintain that reliability is real and constant. Right now, the city water supply serves a population of some 30,000-plus people and that population has grown — and continues to grow — by leaps and bounds. Add to that the specters of drought (remember last summer —much of June was extremely hot and dry with temperatures around 90F all month), low snowpack, early runoff, and the increased risk of wildfires in a rapidly changing climate, and it should be apparent to all of us that we would be foolish to take our water for granted.

Over the last decade or so, the city staff has upped its game to keep pace with growth in demand for municipal water, improving metering at both the utility and residential levels; improving the delivery system to reduce loss from leakage; exploring other supply options; and in times of drought, tracking water demand and supply closely and instituting measures to avoid collapse of the system. Over 500,000 gallons of water are saved every day from these conservation projects. In Helena, our water use more than triples during the summer ("irrigation season"). By adopting "WaterWise" practices, we can greatly reduce our summer water use and save money and resources in the process.

There are several opportunities for each of us to actively engage in reducing our water consumption and protecting our valuable water resources. For instance, working with the Helena Citizen Conservation Board, and other partners, the city is reaching out to its customers with a series of efforts to increase the resilience of our water supply. These efforts include: 1) Online water conservation brochure (helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Water_Wise_Helena_2021.pdf); 2) regular updates on line regarding the local water demand and production (helenamt.gov/public-works/drinking-water); 3) Creation of a series of Waterwise workshops on indoor and outdoor water conservation to be; 4) Installation of a demonstration WaterWise Garden at the new Law and Justice Center on Fuller Street; and 5) Offering a virtual tour of some WaterWise Gardens in Helena.

In addition, the city has just signed onto the Mayor’s Water Challenge for the month of April. Please watch the city’s website for details about how to participate

In Helena, we have a water use goal of 100 gallons (or less) per person per day (current per-person water-use is about 154 gallons per day). Will you join us and help us meet this goal? Please consider making a personal pledge to honor and appreciate our precious water resources by reducing your consumption, not just during the Water Challenge, but by establishing smart and efficient water use practices.

To water, to life!

Diana Hammer, Dr. Patricia Heiser, Valerie Stacey and Stan Bradshaw are Water Committee members of the Helena Citizen Conservation Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0